Morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny by midday and a little warmer. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
High pressure building into the Pacific Northwest will provide us with dry weather and a warming trend with highs flirting with 70 by Thursday in the Columbia Basin. A cold front will approach the coast of WA/OR Thursday increasing our pressure gradient east of the Cascades. This will result in breezy winds across the region Thursday and Friday. As the front pushes across the Cascades, we could see a few stray showers Thursday night-Friday morning. The best chance for showers with this system will be in the mountains and with falling snow levels the mountain passes will likely see rain changing to snow showers by Friday morning.
The first day of Spring arrives Saturday morning at 2:37 AM and we will welcome the Vernal Equinox with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-upper 50s. The next system arrives Sunday night-Monday morning with a slight chance for a stray shower. The best chance will be in the Cascades and Blues, highs mid-upper 50s and lows in the 30s.