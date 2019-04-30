Good Morning!
Mostly sunny and chilly early this morning with temperatures in the 30s, warming into the low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
A strong ridge continues to build off the west coast of the U.S. and sending the jet stream north into Alaska. A weak disturbance dropping south along the eastern side of the ridge with give the Cascades a very slight (10%) chance for a stray shower this afternoon/evening. Everyone else will remain dry with a few high clouds. Our quiet weather will continue this week with a nice warming trend that will see highs near 80 by the weekend.
Make it a Great day!
Monty