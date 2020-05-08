Happy Friday! Lots of sunshine and warmer this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s, low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
A warming trend will take us into the weekend. Highs climbing to the mid and upper 80s by Saturday (Warmest temperatures so far this year!). Winds pick up a bit (gusts 20-25 mph) for Mother's Day with slightly cooler temperatures in the low-mid 80s.
An unsettled pattern returns early next week with several weather systems bringing us cooler temperatures and a chance for showers or a stray thunderstorm. Mid 70s-near 80 Monday. Cooler and a better chance for showers Tuesday-Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. A little warmer Wednesday with mountain showers, highs in the low-mid 70s.