Mostly sunny and a little warmer today. Slight chance (10-20%) for a stray late afternoon/evening shower mainly in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Much better chance for late day showers and stray t-storms in the mountains. Winds will also become breezy in the Kittitas Valley and eastern Columbia Gorge. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
An upper level low over UT will continue to provide the Blues with some limited wrap around moisture that when combined with daytime heat could produce scattered showers and stray t-storms through Thurdsay. There is only a 10-20% chance we a stray shower today and Wednesday. Little warmer today through Thursday with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Sunny, hot and dry Friday through next Monday with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s.