Marvelous Monday... Lots of sunshine and light winds today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
High pressure will provide us with plenty of sunshine and a warming trend through Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid-upper 90s. A weather system will arrive late Wednesday night-Thursday with a slight chance for a few stray showers or thunderstorms. Highs cool slightly into the mid 90s.
High pressure returns Friday through the weekend with sunshine and highs in the low-mid 90s.