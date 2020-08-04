Sunny and warmer today with morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
High pressure and a southerly flow will push temperatures into the triple digits tomorrow! Yep, I know... YUCK! However, the good news is we will only have to deal with it for one day! A front arrives early Thursday with windy conditions, cooler temperatures and maybe a shower. Expect most areas to see gusts between 25-35 mph and stronger in the Kittitas Valley with gusts 35-45 mph. The best chance for showers will be in the mountains where a stray thunderstorm is also possible overnight Wednesday-Thursday morning. Highs cool into the low-upper 80s.
High pressure returns Friday with highs through the weekend in the mid 80s-near 90. Sunny and warmer early next week, highs in the low-mid 90s and overnight lows in the 50s-60s.