The ridge rebuilds early next week with another warming trend and plenty of sunshine, highs climbing into the upper 80s-mid 90s.
Mostly sunny and warmer today with a slight chance for a stray shower in the Blues. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s. High pressure will keep us hot through Friday with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 90s.
A front will flatten the ridge this Saturday as it moves across the region. Expect partly cloudy skies, a few scattered showers (late morning-afternoon/evening), cooler temps and breezy winds on Saturday. Highs in the low-upper 80s. Partly sunny Sunday with a few leftover showers in the blues, highs in the mid-upper 80s.
