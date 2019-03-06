WASHINGTON: Nearly 80 people in the Northwest have gotten the measles; most of them children, and not vaccinated. Many of these cases have also happened in Washington, where there's been an outbreak for months now.
House Bill 1638 removes parent's ability to claim a personal, religious or philosophical exemption to vaccinating their school-aged children. The vote comes in the midst of an outbreak.
"One hour of getting that booster shot...My daughter's temperature rose to 106 degrees, and stayed there for 4 days," said Representative Jesse Young, 26th District, Gig Harbor.
The Washington outbreak started in Clark County, home to Vancouver. Since there have been 71 cases in Washington, but over 200 nation-wide. Tuesday's debate brought a heated arguement to the house floor.
'My community has an outbreak of the measles," said Representative Paul Harris, 17th District, Vancouver. "We are just one of 17 states that still allows personal exemption."
Representative Paul Harris went on to say that his family has personally been effected by diseases like the measles.
"Many of my family who made that excursion died from some of these diseases as I was reading back in my family history," said Representative Paul Harris, 17th District, Vancouver.
Others saying, despite recent research, the vaccine could come with dangers.
"We acknowledge that there are issues that needed to be tightened up with our drug manufacturers. We seem to forget about the MMR scandal a few years ago," said Representative Matt Shea, 4th District, Spokane Valley.
This is why Representative Matt Shea says parents should have a choice.
"Article 1, Section 10 of our State Constitution... Regarding matters of religious sentiment... There should 100 percent be a choice," said Representative Shea.
After this back and fourth debate, the house passes a 57-40 vote approving House Bill 1638.
Next step is passing the bill in the Senate. The senate measure also seeks to remove exemptions for any required school vaccine. Even if the bill passes in the Senate, it's unclear if lawmakers will more forward with the bill. Oregon lawmakers are also considering this bill.