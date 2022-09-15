OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE) is looking to make its hazardous waste planning fee easier to calculate.
DOE is proposing changes that would increase the transparency and prevent an impact on businesses that report waste designated as dangerous and extremely hazardous.
Businesses in Washington that generate a certain amount of waste are required to submit an annual pollution prevention plan. As well as, pay a fee for the amount of waste the business generated. The fee is based on the type of waste.
Washington state has stricter rules when it comes to categorizing "hazardous waste" than the federal government. Certain types of waste are considered "dangerous waste" and anything else that is highly toxic and will remain hazardous for several years at a disposal site is considered "extremely hazardous waste."
“Some businesses in Washington are finding it challenging to properly designate their waste due to the complexity of the existing rule,” said Katrina Lassiter, who manages Ecology’s Hazardous Waste and Toxics Reduction Program. “As a result, businesses that report their waste as both dangerous and extremely hazardous pay higher fees than those who generate the same waste stream, but report it only as dangerous. We need to rectify this inequity.”
Currently, ecology calculate the Hazardous Waste Planning Fee using a formula which included risk factors to the different types of waste. Some of those include:
· 1 for a waste stream that designates as dangerous waste (DW).
· 10 for a waste stream that designates as extremely hazardous waste (EHW)
However, current laws doesn't specifically say which risk factor is considered. The proposed change would mean the risk factor of 1 to waste streams that designates as both DW and EHW.
While
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.