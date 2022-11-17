OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Patrol and law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up this holiday season in an effort to reduce fatal car crashes.
The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols will be established in areas with high car crash rates and will focus on stopping the most common driving violations. According to WSP, these include speed, following distance, impaired driving, distracted driving and aggressive driving across the state.
The first HiVE patrols will be Saturday, November, 19, and will be focused in the following areas:
Interstate 82
Interstate 182
State Route 97
State Route 240
State Route 395
State Route 12
“One person is killed in this country, on average, about every 52 minutes in a drunk driving crash, totaling more than 10,000 lives lost each year,” said Greg Fredericksen, Region 10 Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, the state saw a 20-year high in deadly car crashes in 2021 with 602 collisions and 670 deaths. Officials predict that the record will be surpassed in 2022 as law enforcement has investigated more than 580 fatal collisions across the state.
“Each fatality collision is a tragedy that affects so many family, friends, and loved ones,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “We are pooling resources to do our part in making our roadways safe for the great people of this state.”
The first HiVE patrols are scheduled to begin on Nov. 19 with other patrols scheduled for Nov. 26, Dec. 17, and Dec. 31.
“The goal of high visibility enforcement efforts is to educate drivers on the dangers and consequences of driving impaired,” said Fredericksen.
WSP public information officers will be providing updates on the patrols on their Twitter accounts:
District 1: @wspd1pio (Pierce and Thurston counties)
District 2: @wspd2pio (King County)
District 3: @wsp3pio (Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Walla Walla, Yakima counties)
District 4: @wspd4pio (Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, and Whitman counties)
District 5: @wspd5pio (Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, and Skamania counties)
District 6: @wspd6pio (Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, and Okanogan counties)
District 7: @wspd7pio (Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties)
District 8: @wspd8pio (Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, and Wahkiakum counties)
