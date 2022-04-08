Washington State Patrol stepping up patrols for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

KENNEWICK, Wash. - 

Washington State Patrol Troopers are doing extra emphasis patrols in different areas during the month of April for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. 

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson and other troopers will be at the intersection of State Route 395 and Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Troopers are on the lookout for drivers using their phone while driving. 