Washington State's snowpack is 'looking good' compared to other states in the PNW

WASHINGTON - Snowpack is important because it supports entire ecosystems and water resources, such as drinking water and agriculture. Measuring the snowpack in the mountains helps us know how much water we'll have for the rest of the year and what we can predict for the upcoming fire season.
Washington, unlike other states in the Pacific Northwest, started strong with some wetter than average weather at the beginning of fall and winter.
"We started out with above-normal snowpack, snow was building in our mountains early in the fall, early in the winter and things were looking good," said Karin Bumbaco, The Assistant State Climatologist for Washington at the University of Washington. "We got a lot of heavy snow late December early January and then since about January 11th, January 12th that really had shut off."
On January 12, Washington's snowpack level was above average at 133%, but as of March 1, Washington's snowpack decreased lowering the level to 89%.
"We went through a very dry period through the state," said Bumbaco. "Over 6 weeks of very little precipitation in the form of rain or snow."
The lack of precipitation overall in Washington wasn't terrible. According to Bumbaco, compared to Oregon and Idaho, snowpack and precipitation overall in Washington have been better this year, than the last several years, having our reservoirs in better shape.
This gives some hope for a less dangerous fire season going into summer.
"We are actually forecasting wetter than normal spring and cooler than normal temperatures this spring," said Bumbaco. "So that's good news, so there's a chance that we could go above normal."
But if we are looking specifically, at Eastern Washington, the drought continues.
"Once again we are seeing the continued dryness east of the crest," said Bumbaco. "Eastern Washington was so dry in spring and summer last year and those areas are still continuing to be dry."
When looking at the snowpack in the mountains of the southern Yakima basin, they are at the drought level.
"South of Yakima, those are the lowest ones in terms of their snowpack," said Bumbaco. "Only 57% and 68% of normal, so right to have some concern in that area too."
With the last several weeks of winter, it's going to be telling on how this fire season is going to be going this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.