Washington suing Navy over jet operation expansion on Whidbey Island

WASHINGTON: Washington State is suing the Navy over its expansion of jet operations on Whidbey Island. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the federal lawsuit Tuesday.
In March- The Navy authorized the expansion of its growler program by up to three dozen jets. This would add to the 82 already based on Whidbey Island. The jets conduct electronic warfare to jam enemy communications and launch systems.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the Navy failed to examine what effect 50,000 flights a year would have on people or wildlife.
"The law requires that process. In other words, the navy needs to look before they leap," said Attorney General, Bob Ferguson. The navy did not do that. specifically."
Ferguson says while the Navy has an important job it must also follow its environmental obligations.
"The Navy violated the National Environmental Policy Act. Extremely loud aircraft passing overhead spoils a serene, wild and rural reserve," said Ferguson.
The Navy public affairs office is not commenting.