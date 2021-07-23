Clear skies and gusty winds tonight in the Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley winds 10-15 mph and gusting up to 20-30 mph in the Kittitas Valley winds will decrease after midnight. The Columbia Basin will have light winds tonight clear skies and overnight lows in the 60’s. A gradual warming trend begins Saturday through Monday with temperatures increasing 3-5 degrees each day with Sunday being the warmest day in the Tri-Cities reaching the low 100’s and upper 90’s for the Yakima Valley. The weekend will remain dry with breezy to gusty winds in the Columbia River Gorge and Kittitas Valley. Clouds move in Monday and Tuesday next week which could bring down the day time highs by a few degrees. Temperatures will remain in the Mid to upper 90’s all next week.
Temperatures Through Monday
Tri-Cities
Saturday 96/62
Sunday 101/64
Monday 98/68
Yakima
Saturday 97/63
Sunday 99/64
Monday 98/66