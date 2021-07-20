PROSSER, WA - Jerrod Sessler, a congressional candidate for Washington's 4th District, is racing in the Water Follies this weekend.
Sessler formerly drove NASCAR and plans to make his hydroplane debut in the Tri-Cities for his campaign.
“My boys have far outstripped any talent that I once had behind the wheel but I still have what it takes to win," said Sessler. "Just ask them! They know.”
The hydroplanes hit the Columbia river for competition this weekend for the first time since 2019 for the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup.