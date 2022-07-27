Clear warm night ahead breezy evening winds in the Kittitas Valley and warm overnight lows in low to mid 70s.
The heat wave is on and an excessive heat warning is in place through Saturday night. The heat dome is moving up from the deserts of the Southwest. Expect multiple days of temperatures over 100 and temperatures not cooling much overnight. We have hotter temperatures than places like Phoenix AZ! The hottest days this week are Wednesday- Sunday where we have a good chance of breaking some heat records.
The weekend will start off really hot and gradually cool a few degrees Monday. Take lots of breaks and HYDRATE!
When will the heatwave break??? Back to the mid and upper 90s Monday.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105
to 115 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Tri-Cities
Thursday... Sunny, Hot... 110/76 (Record: 109/1934)
Friday... Sunny, Hot... 110/73 (Record: 107/2014)
Saturday... Sunny, Hot...108/73 (Record: 111/2020)
Sunday...Sunny, Hot 107/71 (Record: 109/2020)
Monday... Sunny little cooler, 97/67
Tuesday... And a Little Cooler 92/65
Yakima
Thursday... Sunny, Hot... 109/75 (Record: 105/1998)
Friday...Sunny, Hot...108/72
Saturday...Sunny, Hot...107/72
Sunday... Sunny, Hot...105/70
Monday...Sunny Little Cooler 94/64
Tuesday...Sunny, Cooler 89/62
