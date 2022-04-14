TRI-CITIES, WASH. -
Middleton Six Sons Farms has been growing all kinds of fruits and vegetables.
The farmers at Middleton's tell me asparagus is a very delicate crop. When it's too hot, the asparagus grows thin. When it's too cold, it gets mushy and has a dark green color.
I spoke with one of the farm's co-owners, Scott Middleton, who says the weather changes are already affecting their harvest.
"If we keep having these weird types of temperatures that come through it can really have an effect on the asparagus where it won't produce as much throughout the season. we had that happen last year as well, where it was super cold and then it was windy and then it was super cold again," he says, "So to have that happen two years in a row, it devastates the production that we are used to seeing."
He says the weather has had a great effect on the harvest this week alone.
Thursday's harvest had about 3,000 lbs of asparagus due to the unseasonal weather throughout the week. The average daily harvest is about 75,000 lbs.
However, the weather hasn't only affected the harvest, it's also caused the Middleton's to push back the annual Asparagus Festival.
The Middleton's have a stand available for people to come and purchase. In the past week, it had to close a couple of times because of high winds and low temperatures.
For updates on the stand and festivals, visit the farm's Facebook pages: Middleton Six Sons Farm & Middleton Farm Festivals
