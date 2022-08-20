Hot and breezy today with temps near triple digits.
Breezy conditions this afternoon with windspeeds around 10-15 mph and gusts near 20 mph.
Slight chance of dry, isolated thunderstorms in the Blues and the east slopes of the Cascades around 2 p.m. this afternoon.
Breezy conditions will persist through Monday afternoon with a second round of dry, isolated thunderstorms around 5 a.m. Monday.
Sunny and hot over the next seven days as we keep our daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s, near triple digits.
"Cooling down" to the mid 90s on Tuesday but will climb back into the triple digits for Tri-Cities on Thursday.
If thunder roars, head indoors! Very high fire danger with the dry breezy conditions and the slight chance of lightning could start a fire very easily.
Stay fire-wise and stay hydrated while we stay hot and dry.
