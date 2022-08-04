Still breezy today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the Columbia Basin.
Strongest winds will be in the Kittitas Valleys and the Columbia River Gorge with average wind speeds around 10-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph.
The winds and dry conditions will help fires in Naches and Vantage grow in size making it even more dangerous/challenging for firefighters.
No Red Flag Warning in place, but we will remain very warm and dry for the rest of the week even though temps are cooling a little on Friday.
Warming back up to the mid/upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday as we see triple digits again by Monday.
A light cold front associated with the low-pressure system from British Columbia is giving us these current "cooler" temps today and tomorrow before it is replaced by another ridge of high pressure from the Gulf of Alaska on Sunday.
Winds this afternoon could shift to a northwesterly flow and bring some smoke from the vantage fire into north Franklin County and maybe even further if they change their flow more than the futurecast shows.
Air quality could lessen as the smoke thickens over Othello and parts of north Franklin County.
Smoke from the California fires is clearing out of oregon and the only place for serious hazy/smoky conditions is areas east of the Vantage Fire.
Sunshine should persist through the weekend and tonight will be chilly and clear with lows in the mid to low 50s. Some places could get down to the low 40s.
Most of the moisture from the low-pressure system is on the west side of the state and north Cascades and is not very heavy so if a sprinkle happens to make it further southeast it wont provide much relief for the firefighters.
