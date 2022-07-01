Hot outside tonight with afternoon highs in the low 90s.
Lows tonight kinda warm in the mid to low 60s.
Hot and muggy on Saturday with highs in the mid 90s and afternoon clouds forming into thunderstorms and rain after 4 p.m.
Showers for most of the region by 8 p.m. Saturday.
Good chance of a thunderstorm in the Blues and the Cascades.
Sunday will see off and on showers with temps cooling down to the mid 80s.
Showers will persist through Monday morning, after that we will see breezy conditions starting in the early afternoon for Independence Day.
Cool on the 4th of July with highs in the mid 80s/upper 70s.
We will begin to have a ridge of high pressure move into the region by Tuesday and see temps climb into the triple digits by next weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.