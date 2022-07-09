Warm and sunny out there for Saturday.

Clear skies and plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the upper 80s/low 90s.

Beginning of a warming trend through the middle of next weekend.

SLIGHT chance of a thunderstorm in the Blues that might barely cross our region.

Not a very heavy storm if it passes.

Breezy conditions through the Kittitas Valley as a ridge of high pressure starts moving into the region.

Nice, summer weather ahead after the weekend!

Could see increased fire dangers as well as very hot temperatures so stay fire-wise and practice heat safety.

Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke!