Warm and sunny out there for Saturday.
Clear skies and plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the upper 80s/low 90s.
Beginning of a warming trend through the middle of next weekend.
SLIGHT chance of a thunderstorm in the Blues that might barely cross our region.
Not a very heavy storm if it passes.
Breezy conditions through the Kittitas Valley as a ridge of high pressure starts moving into the region.
Nice, summer weather ahead after the weekend!
Could see increased fire dangers as well as very hot temperatures so stay fire-wise and practice heat safety.
Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.