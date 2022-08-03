Highs near triple digits again today with similar breezy conditions this afternoon. Winds will be steady between 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph, strongest in the Kittitas and Yakima Valleys as well as the Columbia River Gorge.
The Vantage fire does not look to be impacting air quality in our region right now, but Moses Lake, Quincy, Othello, Ritzville and other areas along I-90 could see some hazy conditions and a change to air quality this afternoon as winds will blow any smoke from the Vantage fire east by northeast.
Smoke from the California/Oregon fire as still covering all of Oregon with a slight haze in the Blues, again not enough to change air quality right now, but you might see a grayish skyline from the smoke.
The winds in the gorge will push a lot of that smoke east into Idaho towards Lewiston later this afternoon.
Possible isolated thunderstorm near La Grande this afternoon after 4 p.m. will most likely remain dry with an abundance of lightning. This could easily start a wildfire considering the hot, dry and breezy conditions over the last couple days.
Red Flag Warning in place until tonight at 9 p.m.
Winds should calm down overnight and early Thursday morning. Afternoon winds tomorrow will be strong in the Kittitas Valleys and the Columbia River Gorge with gusts over 20 mph again.
Thursday, most of the strong winds will be in those two areas and everywhere else should just be dry and fairly warm with highs in the lower 90s.
Low-pressure system from British Columbia has its passport ready to make the journey south into our region for a few days giving us much cooler temps as we finish our work week in the upper 80s.
Calmer winds and sunny skies persist through the later part of the week/weekend.
Temps begin to climb back into the mid to upper 90s on Sunday and near triple digits again as you start work again on Monday next week.
Should be a nice weekend ahead, but fire dangers will remain very high as we stay very dry and have highs in the 90s with little to no humidity in the afternoons.
Overnight lows tonight in the low 60s/upper 50s and will keep cooling with our highs over the next couple days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.