WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT
Excessive Heat Warning has been extended to Saturday at 11 p.m. with a likelihood of being extended through Sunday.
Highs today in the triple digits for almost everywhere in our DMA. 110s in the Columbia Basin and near 110s for the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
Breezy conditions will remain light today with speeds less than or equal to 5 mph.
Not much relief after the sun goes down tonight with lows in the mid to low 70s.
A ridge of high pressure from southern Nevada is making its way north into eastern Oregon and up to southeast Washington by late Thursday afternoon/Friday morning.
A low-pressure system off the coast of California is pushing against this ridge and combined with their direction is creating a southerly flow bringing hot, dry weather conditions from the southwest into our region and creating excessive heat in lower elevation areas.
Temps are expected to climb a few more degrees over Thurs. & Fri. nearing 115. May not break an all-time high temp record, but will break some daily records if the forecast stays strong.
Saturday will be the first day we begin to see temps cool as we start up the hydroplanes in Tri-Cities.
Highs for this weekend will range between 100-110 still with lows remaining above 70.
The ridge of high pressure that is creating a heat dome over the top of us this week will begin to break down on Sunday which will create more instability in the forecast region.
With that break down come cooler temps near 100 and into the upper 90s as we begin our work week next week, but also increases the chance for a dry, isolated thunderstorm that could produce lightning.
If the instability is right for the thunderstorms and lightning strikes it has potential to spark a wildfire. The confidence we see a thunderstorm or even lightning the end of this weekend is very low, but something to still look out for as we remain hot and dry for the next handful of days.
Can not stress this enough, limit your time outside in the afternoon sun, drink LOTS of water, do not leave any person or pets in the car today and avoid any outside activities late in the afternoon because it is not safe.
Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke and how to help with each.
Don't forget the sunblock!!
