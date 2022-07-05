Warmer today with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mountains will see highs in the upper 70s.
Possible thunderstorm over the Blues and some light rain has a slight chance of falling over parts of Yakima and Ellensburg this afternoon.
Southerly flow will push these showers north throughout the afternoon.
Mostly sunny skies with clouds moving through the region most of today.
Continue to warm slightly over the next couple of days into the upper 80s/low 90s.
Sunshine will take over starting Wednesday afternoon for the rest of the week.
Shaping up to be a nice one out there.
