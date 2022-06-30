Warm today with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s.
Cool tonight with lows in the mid 50s.
Clear overnight into Friday morning.
Friday highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Warm through the next few days with highs in the 90s until Saturday.
Saturday night could see an evening shower into Sunday and Monday morning.
Sunday and Monday will be cooler with temps dropping to the mid to low 80s.
Little breezy Monday night and some very dry conditions out there as we get closer to Independence Day.
Warming up on Tuesday next week back into the upper 80s and we will see the 90s come back by Wednesday.
