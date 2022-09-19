Clear and cool tonight with lows in 40s and 50s.
Sunny and warm again tomorrow with highs in the 70s and 80s.
Breezy in the east slopes of the Cascades tomorrow morning that will become Gusty by the evening.
Wednesday will be calm and sunny with temps dropping into the 70s mainly and a few clouds will move in to give us a potential for a late-night shower.
Fall starts Thursday cool and cloudy with temps in the upper 70s.
Get to revisit the 80s this weekend with lots of sunshine and a few clouds.The cut off low off the northern coast of California is hanging out and waiting to reach our neck of the woods as we have a ridge of high pressure building to the northeast and causing the wind to pick up through Wednesday.
The cut off low will make it into our area late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.
We will have a SLIGHT chance of a shower Wednesday night but it'll be light and shortlived if any rain falls as we will have a ridge of high pressure push this low out on Thursday afternoon to keep us sunny and warm for the first weekend of Fall.
