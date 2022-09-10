Hazy night ahead with moderate air quality.
Seasonable lows tonight in the mid to low 50s with a gentle breeze and smoke lingering.
Winds will slow down overnight becoming more calm by tomorrow morning.
Slightly breezy tomorrow afternoon as the winds shift from northeasterly to northerly by Sunday night.
Smoke and air quality in our region will continue to change as winds change speed and direction while the fire in Snohomish county rages on.
Tomorrow's highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s and mark our last bit of warmth as we'll see temperatures decrease over the next week to the low 80s and upper 70s.
Could see strong gusts Tuesday night in the 20 mph range as we transition to more seasonable temperatures with plenty of sunshine.
A ridge of high pressure is over top of us right now but moving eastward by Sunday night as a low pressure system moves north along the cost.
Not a lot of moisture associated with this system but we could see some clouds Monday morning.
