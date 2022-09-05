Slightly above average temps today with highs in the upper 80s/lower 90s.
Tonight will be a little on the cooler side as we see overnight lows in the low 50s/upper 40s.
No more triple digits this weeke as we stay dry and in the low 90s through Wednesday.
Slightly breezy conditions for Tuesday with lots of sunshine and a very thin haze around the region from the large wildfires in the southern Oregon/northern California area blow smoke into our area.
Air quality looks good, could worsen in the southern part of the Blue mountains.
A little warmer tomorrow and Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure moves over top of the inland northwest.
We will remain dry with lots of sunshine and breezy conditions as the ridge of high pressure moves over top of us.
Winds speeds will be between 15-25 mph in the Kittitas, Yakima Valleys and the Columbia River Gorge on Wednesday with gusts over 35 mph as we increase our fire danger.
A little relief as we see temps dip down to the mid 80s by Friday.
Won't stay cool long as we will see the temps climb back into the 90s this weekend as the winds and breezy conditions stop.
