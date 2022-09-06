Red Flag Warning in place for all of eastern Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana until Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Lows tonight somewhat cool in the mid to low 50s with a light haze.
Hot and Dry with breezy conditions tomorrow.
Highs will be in the mid 90s with wind speeds 15-25 mph and gusts 25-35 mph from the west.
Cooler temps on the way later this week.
Breezy conditions come back Friday, but not as strong as the conditions on Wednesday.
Air quality in the Blue Mountains East of La Grande, Ore. up north to Pullman, Wash. is very serious from the smoke in the wildfires from southern Oregon and northern California.
The air quality is reading unhealthy in Wallowa, Union and Baker Counties.
