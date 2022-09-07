Red flag warning in place until 11 p.m. tonight with strong, breezy conditions.
Lows tonight will be in the mid to low 50s and upper 40s.
Calmer wind speeds tomorrow and much cooler temps with highs in the mid 80s.
Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with smoky skies in the Blues and a light haze in south-central Washington.
Critical fire weather will come back on Friday as we see hot, breezy conditions in the forecast once again.
Tonight however there is a small chance of a stray thunderstorm through northeast Oregon and southeast Washington, but the t-storms look to remain mostly dry with a chance for lightning that could potentially start a fire.
Air quality has gotten better in the Blue Mtns. as the winds have pushed the smoke east.
