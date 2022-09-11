Warm and hazy tonight.
Winds shifting from northeasterly to southwesterly maybe giving some firefighters a chance to gain some ground on containing the local wildfires in central cascades and northeast Oregon.
Cooling down to the upper 50s and low 60s tonight with a slight sprinkle passing through the regions. fire danger is still high and air quality is very poor. the air quality advisory is in place until 2 pm Monday.Tomorrows highs will be in the mid 80s and hazy as winds will increase from the northwest by Monday afternoon.
The winds will be strongest near the fire in Snohomish county and central Washington near Moses Lake and Ritzville.
Winds speeds for the rest of our region will be 15-20 mph while Cascades and the Kittitas valley could see strongest wind speeds between 20-25 mph with gusts over 20 mph.
Haze will clear midday Tuesday unless the fires continue to rage on and winds continue to carry the smoke southeast.
Sunny skies and cooler temps coming later this week with our highs dipping to the low 80s/upper 70s on Friday.
