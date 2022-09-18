Cloudy and cool tonight with fall-like lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Mostly dry through Wednesday until we see a slight chance of evening showers leak into the first day of Fall.
We will be sunny and warm tomorrow with highs in the low 80s and few clouds in the mix.
We'll enjoy the last of summer before we drop to upper 70s by the end of the week.A bit gusty on Tuesday afternoon in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys and the Columbia River Gorge with gusts between 20-25 mph.
Avg. wind speeds on Tuesday will vary from 10-20 mph.
Sunshine will persist through Wednesday with afternoon clouds moving in and a SLIGHT chance of showers by late evening.
Thursday is the first day of fall and it will feel like it so grab your PSL and cozy sweaters because temps will be in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies and lows will begin dropping into the 40s as we approach the weekend.
Breezy conditions from Tuesday calm down before we finish summer and after we start fall, we see a little pick-me-up with the temps as they climb back into the 80s for our first weekend in Autumn.
