Highs in the upper 80s/low 90s with very strong winds out there.
Winds over 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph.
Breezy conditions continue through the evening into Wednesday.
Wednesday highs in the mid to low 80s.
Thursday should be calm and cooler before we heat back up to start July.
Friday and Saturday we'll see highs in the mid to low 90s.
Fourth of July should be somewhat cool with a morning shower possible after Sunday nights low pressure system moves through.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.