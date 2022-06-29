Cooler today with highs in the mid to low 80s.
Winds much calmer today, most places seeing single digit windspeeds.
Clear night ahead with very calm winds and lows in the mid to low 50s.
Sunny and slightly warmer tomorrow with temps reaching almost 90 for much of the region.
Warming trend will continue from Thursday through Saturday with temps moving into the mid 90s.
Slight chance of a shower Saturday night/Sunday morning.
Cooler on the Fourth after a hot first couple of days for July.
Fire dangers are increasing as we continue to dry out.
Be careful to not start any fires with fireworks this holiday as you celebrate.
Not much precip for the slight evening showers on Saturday.
Showers mostly in the Blues on Saturday.
