Morning clouds and a slight chance for a sprinkle in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Becoming mostly sunny with a chance for a few mountain showers this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, upper 60s-low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
A fast moving cold front will arrive overnight-early Wednesday morning. Look for scattered showers in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys after 1-2 am. This will develop into a lines of showers with stray thunderstorms moving through the Tri-Cities and foothills between 3-5 am. Most of the showers should be to our east after 7-8 am. Cooler temperatures and windy conditions developing behind the front with gusts 25-35 mph (40-45 mph Kittitas Valley). Highs in the mid 60s-near 70.
High pressure returns Thursday with sunshine and highs in the low-mid 70s. A warming trend starts Friday as a thermal trough builds north from California. Highs Friday near 80, mid 80s for Saturday and mid 80s-near 90 Sunday (Warmest temperatures so far this year!). The pressure gradient begins to tighten Sunday with breezy winds developing.
A weak cold front will move through the region next Monday with breezy winds and a slight chance for a stray shower. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.