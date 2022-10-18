Mostly sunny and hazy today with moderate air quality. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-40s, mid 60s-near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Warm and hazy conditions will continue through Thursday as a ridge of high pressure sits over the Pacific Northwest. Air quality will struggle through Thursday as smoke from wildfires is trapped near the surface. Friday is a transitional day as a strong upper-level trough and its surface front drops south from the Gulf of Alaska.
Increasing clouds and wind Friday ahead of the weather system. Temperatures will cool with the increase of cloud cover with highs in the 60s. Showers develop late evening or night as the surface front pushes into the Cascades. The upper-level trough will move overhead on Saturday, maintaining the chance for a few scattered showers and gusty winds. Cooler Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s-60s. Snow levels drop Saturday night with a chance for light snow in the mountains above 4,000 ft. Cool and breezy weather continues Sunday with just a slight chance for a stray morning shower, highs in the upper 50s-low 60s and lows in the 30s-low 40s. Looks like we may be saying goodbye to the 70s until next year. Highs next week in the 50s-60s and lows in the 30s-near 40.
