Partly sunny with a slight chance for a stray shower. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
The upper-level low in now sitting off the northern coast of CA this morning. This low will rotate a weak disturbance with limited moisture across the region late this morning/early afternoon with just a slight chance for a stray shower. Another disturbance will bring a few scattered showers and stray t-storms between 5-10 PM north and east of our viewing area. Otherwise expect a quit and mild night with lows in 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer for most of the day with highs in the mid-upper 80s. A stronger disturbance will rotate around the top of the CA low bringing us a chance for scattered showers and stray t-storms between 5-11 pm. These showers/t-storms will develop in the Blues and move east to west. Breezy and slightly cooler Thursday with highs near 80. The closed low over CA opens up and head north towards the Pacific Northwest by late Thursday evening with scattered showers and a few stray t-storms. This low stalls out over the region with cooler temperatures, gusty winds and a good chance for showers throughout most of the day. Much cooler Friday with highs only in the mid 60s. The low moves east Saturday, but the cool weather pattern remains with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.
