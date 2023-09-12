Partly sunny and locally breezy to gusty this evening in the Yakima Canyon and Kittitas Valley with gusts 20-30 mph. These winds should decrease to under 15 MPH after 9 PM. A few clouds overnight and cool early morning lows in the 50s. Mostly sunny and a little cooler tomorrow with highs in the low-mid 80s.
A weak cold front is pushing across eastern Washington this evening and will be in Idaho and western Montana by tomorrow morning. Slightly cooler air will spill over the Cascades Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s-low 80 and overnight lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. High pressure builds north into the regions Wednesday afternoon through Saturday with dry weather and a warming trend. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s by this weekend, a good 5-8 degrees above average.
The ridge axis begins shifting east Sunday afternoon as an upper-level trough and cold front drops south out of the Gulf of Alaska. The pressure gradient will tighten Sunday afternoon/evening producing breezy winds (20-25 MPH) across the region. Increasing clouds and cooler Monday as the front moves onshore in the morning and east of the Cascades by the evening, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Cooler air moves in behind the front on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 40s.
