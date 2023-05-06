Happy May 6th! Here's a look at the forecast for the next couple days.
Relatively quiet Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Two low-level systems are merging, bringing some moisture to the area. Sunday looks to be a little dry as we prepare for another round of stray showers and possible thunderstorms on Monday. Stray showers stick around into Tuesday early morning and then we have partly cloudy skies. A high pressure builds off the coast Tuesday morning with a warming trend, moving in on Wednesday. We'll head into the upper 70s and 80s to end the work week.
As of now, River Forecast shows possible flooding Sunday and Monday so something to be keeping an eye on. The walkway in West Richland along the Yakima River is closed because of flooding already. As temps continue to increase, we'll see more snow melt which means the water levels will continue to rise in nearby rivers, creeks and streams. There's Flood Warnings/Advisories for parts of the NE Washington and Central Oregon. Hydraulic Outlook also mentions the rising water levels.
A look at the week ahead:
Tri-Cities
Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy - 70/47
Sunday: Partly cloudy, pm increasing clouds - 68/48
Monday: Stray showers, possible t-storms - 68/45
Tuesday: Stray am, partly cloudy - 70/47
Wednesday: Partly sunny - 74/48
Thursday: Mostly sunny - 78/54
Friday: Mostly sunny - 80/56
Yakima
Saturday: Partly sunny, chance of stray mtn. showers - 67/42
Sunday: Partly cloudy, pm clouds/stray showers - 65/43
Monday: Scattered showers - 63/42
Tuesday: Early am stray, partly cloudy - 68/43
Wednesday: Partly sunny, mostly clear evening - 70/46
Thursday: Mostly sunny - 76/50
Friday: Mostly sunny - 79/52
