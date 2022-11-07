Partly to mostly cloudy today with a chance for a few afternoon/evening rain showers. These showers could be mixed with a few snowflakes, especially above 1,200 ft, but I'm not expecting any accumulation during the day. Afternoon highs in the mid-upper 40s.
A cold upper-level low will move southeast today into the Pacific Northwest. This system has enough instability for scattered afternoon showers across the region this afternoon and evening as it tracks south towards northern CA. Wrap around moisture overnight-early Tuesday morning will produce a few more rain showers and possible some light snow. The best chance for any snow accumulation will be in the Upper Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Right now, accumulation should be less than 1/2" and should have little to no impact on the morning commute. Temperatures begin to drop tomorrow as this low opens the door to cold Canadian air. Highs in the mid 30s-near 40 and lows in the upper teens-low 20s.
The cold and dry Canadian air is here to stay all week with highs in the low-mid 30s and lows in the mid teens-near 20. BRRRRRR!!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.