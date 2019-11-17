Sunday night will be mostly calm for the Tri-Cities, but we're not done with the rain quite yet.
Sunday night will bring mostly cloudy conditions and patchy fog to the area, along with lows in the upper 30s. That patchy fog will stick with us into Monday morning. We'll see a chance of rain kick up again on Monday morning, as well. Expect cloudy conditions and daytime highs in the low 50s.
The rain will pick up across the region as we make our way through Monday afternoon and evening. We'll stay in the low to mid 40s throughout the evening. The rain will most likely continue through Tuesday morning for the Tri-Cities, and there's a good chance the sun will break through the clouds again by Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday will bring the potential for wind gusts around 20 MPH and daytime highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will hit the mid 30s, and we should see calm winds and partly cloudy conditions come Tuesday night.
We're expecting sunshine and highs in the 40s once we hit Wednesday, and those conditions should continue into next weekend.