Mostly sunny and a little breezy today with gusts 15-20 mph. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
A weak upper-level disturbance will move across the region this afternoon with a few stray thunderstorms in the Blues and Wallowa mountains of northeast Oregon. The lower elevations will see a few high-level clouds, slightly cooler temperatures and breezy winds. The strongest winds today and tomorrow will be the Kittitas Valley with gusts 25-35 MPH. Another upper-level disturbance will knock the temperatures down into the upper 70s-low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. The only chance for showers or t-storm will be in the OR Blues.
Temperatures rebound into the mid 80s Friday a southwesterly flow develops with a trough in the Pacific and ridging to our east. The warming trend continues into the weekend with highs in the low-mid 80s by Sunday and mid 90s by early next week. Dry and hot conditions will likely continue into next week with an increasing need to be firewise.
