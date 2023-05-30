Mostly sunny and a little breezy today with gusts 15-20 mph.  Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
 
A weak upper-level disturbance will move across the region this afternoon with a few stray thunderstorms in the Blues and Wallowa mountains of northeast Oregon.  The lower elevations will see a few high-level clouds, slightly cooler temperatures and breezy winds.  The strongest winds today and tomorrow will be the Kittitas Valley with gusts 25-35 MPH.   Another upper-level disturbance will knock the temperatures down into the upper 70s-low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.  The only chance for showers or t-storm will be in the OR Blues.
 
Temperatures rebound into the mid 80s Friday a southwesterly flow develops with a trough in the Pacific and ridging to our east.  The warming trend continues into the weekend with highs in the low-mid 80s by Sunday and mid 90s by early next week.  Dry and hot conditions will likely continue into next week with an increasing need to be firewise.