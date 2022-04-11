A rainy start to this April continues with a gusty, rainy, and possibly snowy Monday

SOUTHEAST WA & NORTHEAST OR - A chilly and rainy day starts our week with April showers bringing (hopefully) May flowers!
A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 5am Wednesday, with heavy snow up to 10-24 inches in the eastern slopes of the Oregon Cascades. Wind gusts will remain at 45 mph. North Central Oregon will also have a winter weather advisory in effect from 11pm this evening to 11pm Wednesday, with a total snow accumulation of 6 inches and winds gusting at 40mph.
High wind warning also remains in effect from 5am to 11pm Monday in Northern and Eastern Klamath County with west winds 25 to 40 mph and gusts as high as 65 mph. From 9am this morning to 11pm this evening, the wind advisory also extends from Coeur D'Alene to Moses Lake to Spokane to the upper Columbia Basin where winds will be 20-25mph and gusts 50mph.
A winter storm watch also remains in effect from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon in the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon above 1500 feet with snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
Today through Tuesday night, an upper-level low accompanying a surface low is giving us some rain in our area. The higher elevation areas will see snow, but not the low-Columbia basin.
The Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains are beginning to have breezy to windy southeast winds, continuing into the mid-morning hours. Contrary to popular belief, these winds will actually keep any snow from falling in that area.
Wednesday through next Monday, cool and unsettled weather conditions continue, as Sunday and Monday will be a little drier but more snow than typical this time of year in the upper elevations. This is due to a broad upper level troughing.
