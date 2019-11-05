With the high pressure off the coast staying strong, we are continuing to see air quality concerns across our region.
Tonight, we'll see temperatures a bit below normal as we dip down into the upper-20s overnight. We'll see a few clouds move in, but we are continuing to deal with that haze.
The high pressure sitting just off the coast kind of acts as a lid and doesn't allow any pollutants to move out of our area. The National Weather Service extended the Air Stagnation Advisory through Friday afternoon.
The next seven days will be dry and calm, with temperatures around average for this time of year, mid-50s during the day and mid-30s overnight. We'll see a couple weak disturbances roll through our region, bringing a few clouds, but they won't be strong enough to improve our air quality until the weekend.