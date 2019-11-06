We have high pressure off the coast to thank for these sunny and calm days, but it's also creating a temperature inversion which is affecting air quality.
The National Weather Service issued an Air Stagnation Advisory for most of the region until Friday at 12:00 p.m., though it has been extended several times. The NWS may extend it again into the weekend, we'll keep an eye on it.
Other than air quality concerns, things are pretty calm. We are seeing a few light clouds and calm winds out there tonight and for the rest of the week. During the day, temperatures are consistently sitting where they should be this time of year in the mid-50s. Overnight though, temperatures are consistently about 10 degrees below average in the mid-20s.
By Saturday, we see a weak disturbance roll through the region that will bring heavier cloud cover and warming temperatures. Overnight, we'll get into the upper-30s by the time we get into the weekend.
Next week is looking to remain calm as well, but we'll see more clouds. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid-50s during the day and mid-30s overnight. Overall, it's a pretty calm seven-day forecast out there, but we'll have to keep an eye on air quality through the end of the week.