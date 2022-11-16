More fog and freezing fog in the region tonight as a cold front moves in from Canada. Chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20s. This front will bring a few flurries to the Spokane area overnight and a few stray flurries tomorrow morning in the Blues and foothills.
A little warmer Thursday and breezy winds should help to break up this inversion and bring clearing afternoon sunshine.
Dry and cold Friday-Monday with possible fog and freezing fog Friday night/Saturday Morning.
A front from the Pacific moves in late Monday night/Tuesday morning increasing our chances of stray showers or light snow flurries, changing to rain/snow mix with no accumulation in the lower elevations and 4-6" in the Cascades (White Pass) and 4-6" in the Blues (Tollgate)
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Low Clouds, Patchy Fog/Freezing Fog... 24
Thursday... Patchy AM Fog, Mostly Cloudy, PM Clearing... 38/16
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 35/15
Saturday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly, Mostly Sunny... 33/16
Sunday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 34/20
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Flurry... 37/20
Tuesday... AM Mix to Rain, Cloudy... 43/26
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Low Clouds, Patchy Fog/Freezing Fog... 20
Thursday... Patchy AM Fog, Mostly Cloudy, PM Clearing... 39/14
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 37/12
Saturday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly, Mostly Sunny... 34/14
Sunday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 36/19
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Flurry... 38/23
Tuesday... AM Mix to Rain, Cloudy... 42/27
