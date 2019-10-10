Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla, The Dalles, Pendleton. These are just some of the cities that broke records for low temperatures this morning! We saw a very cold morning, and we're going to see another one tomorrow.
Tonight, we're expecting temperatures to drop down to the 30s by about 10:00 p.m., and down to the mid-20s overnight. A frosty morning takes us into another sunny, but cold day for your Friday.
We finally start to see some clouds move through by the weekend, trapping that heat overnight and warming us up a little! Those overnight lows are climbing into the 40s by Sunday night.
Daytime highs remain slightly below average as we head into next week, with temperatures reaching the mid-60s. Things stay relatively calm until Wednesday, when we'll see a chance for showers return to our region.