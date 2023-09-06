First full week of September:
Sunny skies and temps warm up to the mid 80s each day for the rest of the work week while this weekend will be slightly warmer than average this time of year in the upper 80s. Cool and mostly clear as temps overnight will drop to the mid and low 50s, even upper 40s for some lower elevations. Could see a return to mild overnight lows in the low 60s during this weekend, but it will be short-lived. Mountain lows and upper elevations of the Blues will have overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. A few shortwaves Wednesday and Thursday will pass over top of the Northwest, but cause nothing more than a light to moderate breeze each afternoon with the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge getting more of a fresh breeze. Incredibly slight chance we see a shower in the Wallowas Wednesday and Thursday afternoon from the instability, but with little moisture associated with these lows we should remain dry through the weekend. Sunday afternoon we could see a trough slide in the PNW and cool us off to the low 80s and slightly below average temps by Tuesday. Besides a few clouds, all quiet through the next week in the PNW.
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-62/42-45
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-62/42-45
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-62/42-45
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/43-46
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/43-46
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-62/42-45
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/42-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 78-81/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 80-83/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/52-55
Yakima: 80-83/49-52
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 76-79/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 72-75/49-52
Cascades and mountain passes: 57-60/40-43
