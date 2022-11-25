Chilly tonight with light showers tonight lows in the mid 30s.
Cascades could see some light snow showers overnight with 3-10" falling and impacting some pass conditions.
Tomorrow will be a break in moisture with a good chance of some sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday will keep the temps high near 50 degrees with a chance of light showers Sunday night and possible snow flurries on Monday morning.
Temps will drop to the mid 30s on Tuesday with a break in moisture until late evening/early Wednesday morning.
A chance of rain/snow mix in across the lower elevations east of the Cascades leaving a trace behind for the Tri-Cities and other parts of south central Washington as we end November on Wednesday.
We start December on Thursday with highs below freezing and lows dropping to the low teens and single digits.
Mostly sunny skies next weekend with temps in the mid 20s.
