Wonderful Wednesday! Morning high clouds the becoming mostly Sunny and warmer this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
A weak upper-level disturbance is currently sliding over the top ridge. This is resulting in some mid to high level clouds this morning and maybe a slight chance for a stray shower in the north Cascades. The strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build north into the Pacific Northwest through Saturday sending temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above average!
Fun Temperatures Stats... By the Numbers!
- Pasco forecast today: 81... Last 80-degree day was October 15, 2022 (193 days)
- Yakima forecast Friday: 82... Last 80-degree day was October 15, 2022 (195 days)
- Pasco Saturday: 88... Record 95 in 1926
- Yakima Saturday: 86... Record 87 in 1957
The warm temperatures will increase snowmelt in the Cascades and Blues raising hydrological concerns for the Yakima, Naches, Grande Ronde, John Day Rivers Saturday night into Monday. At this time, I do not expect any flooding, but the rivers will be running high and fast. Current forecasts have rivers peaking at action stage (below flood stage) Sunday night into Monday morning.
July-like temperatures Friday and Saturday may have you thinking about heading to the rivers or lakes for a little summer fun. But, keep in mind the water temperature will be very cold (47 to 50) and running fast. Here are some safety tips that can protect you and your family...
Cold Water Safety Tips
- Know where kids are at all times
- Always wear a life vest during water activities
- Dress for water temperature, not air temperature
- Alcohol increases hypothermia
- Loss of muscle control can happen quickly - even for experience swimmers
The ridge begins to shift east on Sunday allowing an upper-level low to set up off the coast of WA. This low will kick a disturbance into the Pacific Northwest producing a few showers in the mountains. The main impact east of the Cascades will be breezy winds and cooler temperatures in the mid 70s-near 80. Monday the low will be off the OR coast and moisture with another disturbance will produce a few stray showers and highs in near 70s. Monday night-Tuesday morning the low will off the northern coast of CA. A disturbance rotating around the top of the low should have enough moisture and energy for light showers during the morning hours. As the low continues to move south, we should see clearing skies by the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s-near 50.
